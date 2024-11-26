Decoding the flip side of KKR-backed IndiGrid’s diversification and expansion spree

Premium
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust that counts private equity firm KKR and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as its investors, has had a busy few weeks. Last month, the Mumbai-listed InvIT reported quarterly earnings that showed healthy growth in its topline and operating profit. It also raised fresh ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.