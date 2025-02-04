Decoding Ranjan Pai family office Claypond’s strategy to build medtech platform
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Decoding Ranjan Pai family office Claypond’s strategy to build medtech platform

Decoding Ranjan Pai family office Claypond’s strategy to build medtech platform

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 04 Feb 2025
Premium
Decoding Ranjan Pai family office Claypond’s strategy to build medtech platform
Shravan Subramanyam, head of medtech platform, Claypond

Claypond Capital, the family investment office of Manipal Hospitals chairman Ranjan Pai, is laying the groundwork for a medical devices and technology platform as it looks to capitalize on India’s growing medtech sector, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle.  Claypond, established following Singapore state investor Temasek’s $2 billion investment ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Demand, innovation driving platform deals in healthcare: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Healthcare

Demand, innovation driving platform deals in healthcare: Panelists at VCCircle summit

M&A, buyout activity in healthcare to remain strong, capex may recover: El Toro Finserve

Healthcare

M&A, buyout activity in healthcare to remain strong, capex may recover: El Toro Finserve

Premium
Investor interest in senior living still in nascent stage: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Healthcare

Investor interest in senior living still in nascent stage: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium
Mixed organic-inorganic strategy driving growth: Manipal Hospitals CEO at VCCircle summit

Healthcare

Mixed organic-inorganic strategy driving growth: Manipal Hospitals CEO at VCCircle summit

Premium
Hospitals must adapt to unique needs of each region: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Healthcare

Hospitals must adapt to unique needs of each region: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium
Need regulations, better supply chain to aid e-pharmacies: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Healthcare

Need regulations, better supply chain to aid e-pharmacies: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW