Decoding Ranjan Pai family office Claypond’s strategy to build medtech platform

Premium
Claypond Capital, the family investment office of Manipal Hospitals chairman Ranjan Pai, is laying the groundwork for a medical devices and technology platform as it looks to capitalize on India’s growing medtech sector, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. Claypond, established following Singapore state investor Temasek’s $2 billion investment ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.