Deciwood raises funds from Shuru up, Let’sVenture, others

Deciwood, a startup that makes Bluetooth speakers operated by Anbronica Technologies Pvt Ltd, has raised $200,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore) funding led by Shuru up, the company said in a statement.

The round also saw participation from Ankit Kedia, Founder of Capital-A, Arun Gupta, Founder of MoMagic, Let’sVenture and India Accelerator.

The company will use the fresh capital to invest in research and development, acquire new customers and expand its service and dealer network, the statement added.

“We feel that our audio technology has the potential to disrupt the audio industry. This round of investment will aid us in achieving our goal of creating high-quality items and establishing ourselves as a brand,” said Ananya Meena, Founder, Deciwood .

Co-founder Karan Shukla added, “With this new round, we are entering the New Year with a new zeal. This new round of funding will help us in strengthening our vision to create high-quality audio products and further accelerate our product innovations.”

Founded in 2019, Deciwood offers Bluetooth speakers made of wood. Each product from Deciwood has the customer’s name, logo and even the music motto engraved on its grill, the statement said.