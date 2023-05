Deals Digest: Transaction value jumps as Serentica, BluSmart score big cheques

The total value of private equity and venture capital deals in India grew almost four-fold this week from the previous five-day period, thanks to a large PE firm’s follow-on investment along with a host of mid to small ticket-sized transactions. Startups cumulatively raised $425 million from VC and PE firms ......