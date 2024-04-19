Deals Digest: Momentum rises this week on the back of some mid-sized deals

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Capital raised by startups from private equity and venture capital firms edged up this week, thanks to a bunch of mid-sized transactions valued at over $30 million. Funding volumes, however, rebounded remarkably this week, helping lift overall funding values. The five-day period ended 19 April saw private companies cumulatively raise about ......