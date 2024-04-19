facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Deals Digest: Momentum rises this week on the back of some mid-sized deals

Deals Digest: Momentum rises this week on the back of some mid-sized deals

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum rises this week on the back of some mid-sized deals
Credit: 123RF.com

Capital raised by startups from private equity and venture capital firms edged up this week, thanks to a bunch of mid-sized transactions valued at over $30 million. Funding volumes, however, rebounded remarkably this week, helping lift overall funding values.  The five-day period ended 19 April saw private companies cumulatively raise about ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum rises this week on the back of some mid-sized deals

General

Deals Digest: Momentum rises this week on the back of some mid-sized deals

Premium
Grapevine: Mizuho, NBD Emirates eye Avendus; Zepto turns to PEs after Flipkart stalemate

General

Grapevine: Mizuho, NBD Emirates eye Avendus; Zepto turns to PEs after Flipkart stalemate

Premium
Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake

General

Grapevine: Neuberg Diagnostics eyes pre-IPO funding; Tatas in talks for Fabindia stake

Premium
Grapevine: EQT plans $5 bn India investment; Godfrey Phillips in talks to sell 24Seven

General

Grapevine: EQT plans $5 bn India investment; Godfrey Phillips in talks to sell 24Seven

Premium
Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

General

Grapevine: Meesho may upsize funding round; Dorf Ketal plans IPO

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCapital mulls GeBBS Healthcare sale; Carlyle taps 2 banks for Hexaware IPO

General

Grapevine: ChrysCapital mulls GeBBS Healthcare sale; Carlyle taps 2 banks for Hexaware IPO

Advertisement