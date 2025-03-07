Deals Digest: M&As hold strong while PE/VC funding momentum slows

Premium
The week ended March 7 was abuzz with mergers and acquisitions (M&As), the third straight week when this category of deals saw heightened activity alongside a moderate pace of funding. This week also recorded a few cross-border M&As, although domestic transactions formed the biggest chunk of the total. On the other hand, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.