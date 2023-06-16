Deals Digest: Funding value jumps as Amp Energy, Lenskart score big cheques

Premium
The total value of private equity and venture capital deals in India grew more than three times this week, despite deal volume hovering at the same level as compared to the previous five-day period, thanks to a couple of major climatetech investments and mid-sized transactions. Companies cumulatively raised $569 million ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.