Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows after hitting peak levels last week
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows after hitting peak levels last week

Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows after hitting peak levels last week

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows after hitting peak levels last week
funding-investment2.jpg | Credit: Mukul Mudgal/VCCircle

Private equity and venture capital funding activity nearly halved this week even as the week saw a couple of large-ticket transactions while the value of two significant deals remained undisclosed. However, activity in the mergers and acquisitions space was upbeat as six transactions were inked this week, two of them being ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows after hitting peak levels last week

General

Deals Digest: Funding momentum slows after hitting peak levels last week

Premium
Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business

General

Grapevine: Kitchens@ raises PE funding; Ola to enter grocery delivery business

Premium
Grapevine: Ecom Express, Aris Infra plan IPOs; General Atlantic's Naik stepping down

General

Grapevine: Ecom Express, Aris Infra plan IPOs; General Atlantic's Naik stepping down

Asia M&A fees drop to 11-year low amid slow-cooked deals

General

Asia M&A fees drop to 11-year low amid slow-cooked deals

Premium
Barring Byju's write-off, how Prosus' India portfolio fared in FY24

General

Barring Byju's write-off, how Prosus' India portfolio fared in FY24

Premium
Grapevine: Shunwei may increase ShareChat stake; Ecom Express raising fresh funding

General

Grapevine: Shunwei may increase ShareChat stake; Ecom Express raising fresh funding

Advertisement