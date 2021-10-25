D2C kitchenware startup The Indus Valley raises funds from Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer, others

Good Roots Kitchenware Pvt Ltd which runs The Indus Valley, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) health-focused kitchenware startup, said it has raised $1.1 million (Rs 8.14 crore) in a financing round from Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP), and The Chennai Angels.

The round also saw participation from Lead Angels Network and Calega Family Office Investors Group.

The company said it will use the capital to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its team and geographical reach across the country.

“We disrupted the segment by being the first mover in the industry, and ever since then, it has been a high-growth niche in the overall cookware industry. We realised that customers have become more health-conscious than ever before and are looking for non-chemical products to ensure their safety. Keeping in mind these growing demands, our products are carefully engineered to provide the most healthy cookware without any usage of chemicals,” Jagadeesh Kumar, co-founder and CEO of The Indus Valley, said.

Founded by Kumar and Madhumitha Udaykumar in 2016, the company offers natural, toxin-free kitchenware, providing alternatives to chemically coated products. All products are produced with natural materials like cast iron, iron, copper, clay, and wood to avoid the usage of any chemicals, coating, or harmful additives.

Since its inception, the company said it has served more than two lakh orders and has a strong digital retail presence in marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, besides retailing on its own website.

Currently, it has more than 230 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in its offerings. The firm is aiming to expand its product range with the goal of increasing to 1,000 SKUs in the next 24 months.

Previously, The Indus Valley raised seed funding from The Chennai Angels.

“Indus Valley’s D2C digitised model of business makes health-focused kitchenware accessible. We at Rukam Capital believe that such startups and ventures can help people to get more aware about their health and wellness, and in the coming days, we can foresee a significant uptick in demand for toxin-free cookware,” Archana Jahagirdar, managing partner, Rukam Capital, said.