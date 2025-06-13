Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas hires JSA's Iqbal Khan as partner in corporate practice

Iqbal Khan

​Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has hired Iqbal Khan as a partner in its corporate practice, as the full-service law firm ramps up its leadership across areas.

Khan, who joined along with his team from JSA Advocates and Solicitors, will be based out of CAM’s Mumbai office.

Advertisement

Khan provides transactional advice to diverse clients and specialises in private equity investments, private and public mergers and acquisitions - domestic and cross-border, joint ventures and foreign investment laws. He has advised companies in subjects like life sciences, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, media and entertainment, technology, financial services, consumer products, data centre services, manufacturing and green investments.

Prior to joining CAM, Khan was the national corporate lead and equity partner at JSA Advocates and Solicitors, where he was responsible for strengthening JSA's M&A and PE teams, as per media reports.

A holder of a Juris Doctor from Columbia Law School and a bachelor's degree in law from the London School of Economics and Political Science, Khan has worked with US law firms, including Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Pau​l, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. He is also admitted to the New York Bar.

Advertisement

In India, he has worked for a span of about 11 years in senior roles with law firms like Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, where he was an equity partner for over nine years, and as an associate partner at Khaitan & Co.​

In the last two weeks CAM has hired several lawyers to expand its leadership across various practices. Earlier this week, it appointed Mihir Rale as a partner to head its digital and technology, media and telecommunications practice along with Arun Prabhu. Also this week, Nishith Mehta was hired as the head of the law firm's financial regulatory and compliance at Mumbai office.

Two weeks ago, the law firm hired Oishika Dasgupta as partner in its capital markets practice. A day later, it named Rachika Sahay as a partner in its project and infrastructure practice.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments