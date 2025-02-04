CX Partners, Sabre Capital line up an exit but will they beat the benchmark?

Pro Vivek Chhachhi, managing partner, CX Partners

Private equity firms CX Partners and Sabre Capital have set up a portfolio company for a liquidity move while some high-net-worth individual investors are also looking at monetising their investments, although the returns that the alternative investment firms are likely to generate may not amuse their Limited Partners (LPs). The two ......