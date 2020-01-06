Customer solutions platform UnoLigo raises pre-Series A funding

UnoLigo Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a customer service management platform, has raised capital in its pre-Series A funding round from EquNev Capital, a Mumbai-based institutional investment banking firm.

The company will use the funds for expanding its product, data science, marketing, and sales teams, UnoLigo said in a statement. As part of the investment, EquNev Capital director Kapil Khandelwal will join UnoLigo’s board of directors.

The financial details of the transaction couldn’t be ascertained.

Mumbai-based UnoLigo Solutions was founded by Jehangir Abdulla in 2019. The startup runs an omnichannel bot-based customer transmigration platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate manual customer service tasks.

Abdulla said the company’s platform has resulted in an 83% reduction for first-response time to customers in at least 22 languages, and that it has also achieved a 50% reduction in manpower and human intervention, leading to high savings for its customers.

Some of the companies and firms UnoLigo says it works with include Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, DHL Express, LIC Mutual Fund, and Adani Power.

Deals in the AI segment

There have been several movements in the artificial intelligence segment across sectors. Investors and corporates are eyeing to establish a market and technology-based presence in the segment.

Last month, the Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples Alternate Asset Management invested $20 million (Rs 142.12 crore) in big data startup Quantiphi Inc. That deal marked the first investment by Multiples PE in the deep-technology segment.

In November, Salesforce Ventures, the investment arm of Salesforce, led a $290 million (around Rs 2,081.35 crore) Series B funding round in Automation Anywhere. The startup focusses on automating entire business processes.