Cult.fit’s FY22 loss marginally higher; topline rises 34%

Credit: 123RF.com

Tata Digital-backed Cult.fit’s reported a loss of Rs 681 crore for FY22, compared to Rs 671 crore in the previous fiscal.

The health and wellness platform operated by CureFit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd posted a 34% growth in revenue to Rs 215.7 crore from Rs 161.4 crore in FY21, as per its annual financial statement filed with the Registrar of Companies.

While Cult.fit saw a revenue gain in the last fiscal, it is yet to match its performance in FY20, in which it posted a revenue of about Rs 496 crore. The company, which primarily operates fitness centres, has been battered by the pandemic since the last two fiscals.

Cult.fit became a unicorn in November last year after the company raised $50 million in cash from Zomato Ltd at a valuation of $1.5 billion. In 2020, the company raised Rs 832 crore in a funding round led by the Singapore government backed Temasek and other investors such as GableHorn Investments and Ascent Capital.

In the financial year under review, the company acquired a majority stake in F2 Fun & Fitness to become the master franchise partner for Gold’s Gym in India. At that time, Gold's Gym was the second-largest fitness chain in India operating over 140 centres in 90 plus cities.

Prior to this, the company acquired multiple fitness firms, including sports discovery platform Fitso, gym aggregator Fitternity, San Francisco-based fitness company Onyx, and Bengaluru-based a1000yoga and integrated mental wellness platform Seraniti.

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cult.fit also provides healthcare services via Care.fit as well as the mental wellness unit Mind.fit. It also sells healthy food, fitness products, and branded merchandise.

Cult.fit hived off its food business Eat.fit as Curefoods in October 2020, with Nagori heading the new venture. Nagori had swapped his equity in Cure Fit for larger ownership in CureFoods.

In FY22, the Bengaluru-headquartered company saw its expense grow one-third to nearly Rs 1000 crore from Rs 756 crore in the last fiscal. Employee benefits expense contributed about 30% of the overall cost at Rs 292 crore in FY22, up from Rs 211 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY22, the company spent close to Rs 89 crore on marketing while its cost for purchasing raw materials stood at Rs 37 crore. It also spent Rs 88.4 crore on finished goods in FY22.

Finance costs and legal professional charges stood at Rs 72 crore and Rs 86 crore, respectively, in the last financial year. Also, the company paid Rs 13.5 crore as a commission to agents.

