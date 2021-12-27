Crawling e-commerce marketplaces to help clients ramp up sales

E-commerce sales in India are booming with big companies including Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, and new entrants in social commerce like Meesho vying for a bigger pie in the online space.

The market is huge, with India recording its highest-ever festival sales in 2021, clocking sales worth $9 billion in October. That said, while the multitudes in the country were ordering products worth billions online, they are also flooding e-marketplaces with certain data points with every product they purchased.

Delhi-based 1DigitalStack.ai captures these data points and trains machine learning models to help its clients maximise sales. It culls data from various marketplaces across the world by "crawling 100 million data points a day with our in-house data science team", according to Rohit Anand, Founder of the startup.

The company, that counts Nestle and HP among its clients, uses its proprietary technology and data science to unravel the "e-commerce 'black box'" and arrive at metrics like return on investment (ROI). These metrics are then used to help companies maximise sales.

Anand, an MBA from INSEAD, worked with pharmaceutical companies in Europe and India like Ranbaxy, Amgen, Sanofi, and Biogen before starting 1DigitalStack.ai. He had also founded Value Edge in 2008, a data-analytics services business in the pharma analytics space, and sold it to WNS Holdings for $20 million in 2016. Anand roped in Singh, who completed his MBA from FMS, and worked with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies like ITC and Unilever. Since they shared a similar vision, they joined hands to start 1DigitalStack.ai.

Both Anand and Singh believe product markets are saturated, and this stops shoppers from having a ‘good’ shopping experience. The company uses three factors – discoverability, buy-ability and pricing– to arrive at the brand ROI, according to Anand. “The epiphany that we had when we were setting up the company is that even for the largest of brands, they cannot do this by themselves, because this requires technology and crawling at scale,” Anand asserts.

“On an average, our clients experience a two-to-five-times growth in sales and market share, and a 28% reduction in costs of advertising spends in a 6-month period on ecommerce platforms,” said Singh.

1DigitalStack.ai's competitors in this space include bigger companies like RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd., which listed this month, and data analytics business Tracxn that also plans to list on the stock exchanges soon.

Further, funding is abundant for the right candidates in this space. Meesho, for instance, raised more than $800 million in 2021 alone and has more than trebled its valuation to $4.9 billion this year.

1DigitalStack.ai, however, is "bootstrapped and profitable", according to Anand. Both Anand and Singh, with years of experience behind them, feel strongly about a potential fundraise and valuations. They believe that as long as they are able to attract more customers, they do not need to raise funds aggressively at high valuations. “For us more than the valuations and the dollar number in the fundraise, what matters is our customers referring us to others, and that’s how we have been able to get more and more customers since we started,” says Anand.

However, the company is now looking at raising $2 million, as it plans to expand in overseas markets. It generates revenue by selling its software-- Revstack.ai, with 25% from South-east Asian markets while the rest from India. The duo wants this ratio to invert, as they look at expanding in Europe and the US.

Anand also points out that Singh’s role as the cofounder of 1DigitalStack.ai has been a blessing. “As a second time founder, one of my learnings has been that the single most critical decision if I had to look back, is the choice of cofounder. With the right cofounder, one can figure out where to take the bus--and you do that together. I have been fortunate to find in Tarun, an ideal cofounder who perfectly complements my strengths,” he concludes.