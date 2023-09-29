Crash Games are Seeing the Biggest Growth in Online Casinos

Crash games are a relatively new addition to online casino entertainment, but have been expanding their reach at an unprecedented pace.

Sometimes called "cash or crash" games, these simple yet thrilling games have witnessed an astonishing surge in popularity over the last couple of years, with small and emerging studios making them leading the way for the whole industry to follow.

Studios that Make Crash Games Expand 450%

One standout example of the meteoric rise of crash games is the performance of Spribe, a game studio that has been at the forefront of the cash or crash gaming trend. Spribe is also the maker of the biggest crash hit so far - the Aviator game.

The unique user share of this previously unknown game studio grew by a staggering 450% within the first 10 months of 2022, skyrocketing from 0.44% to 2.43%, recent statistics from Casino Days reveal.

The month of August alone witnessed a remarkable 194% spike in unique users compared to the previous month, highlighting the rapid pace at which Spribe products have been reaching players.

But Spribe's success isn't an isolated case: the entire genre of crash games has seen a surge in popularity, with titles like Plinko, Cash or Crash by Evolution, and JetX by SmartSoft gaining significant traction and contributing to the overall growth of the online casino industry.

Demand Continues to Soar for Many Reasons

Fresh data supplied by the Google Trends SEO tool shows that the growth trajectory of crash games witnessed by Casino Days in 2022 is continuing with the same momentum well into the late summer of 2023.

This massive and unending upward trend displayed by the genre is not solely based on hype, however, as there are several compelling factors driving the popularity of crash games.

One such key element is simplicity, both in terms of design and gameplay: unlike complex live games with immersive features, crash games offer a straightforward experience that doesn't require so much attention and resources.

Another appealing aspect is the unprecedented level of control over the gameplay that is handed over to players. With crash games, players hold the cash out button and have the autonomy to push it at any time, which truly sets crash games apart from traditional casino games like roulette and baccarat, where players usually have to rely on the dealer's actions.

New Level of Trust with Provably Fair Technology

One of the most significant innovations brought by crash games into the world of online casinos is the provably fair technology.

This tech ensures transparency and fairness in gameplay by combining server and player seeds to generate random outcomes. Players can easily verify the results of each round at any time, enhancing trust between players and online platforms.

Crash games owe their origin to the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Initially, they were confined to crypto casinos but have since made their way into mainstream online casinos bringing the provably fair technology with them.

All of this resonates well with a younger, tech-savvy audience, enhancing the appeal of this innovative genre and providing new marketing opportunities for online casinos.

