CPPIB, IndoSpace to acquire six logistics parks for $336 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

CPPIB, IndoSpace to acquire six logistics parks for $336 mn

By Swet Sarika

  • 25 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
CPPIB, IndoSpace to acquire six logistics parks for $336 mn
A facility provided by IndoSpace (Source: Company website)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and IndoSpace are set to acquire six industrial and logistics parks valued at Rs 3,000 crore ($336 million) through a joint venture, the company said in a statement. 

The joint venture IndoSpace Core, established in 2017, acquires and develops logistics facilities across India. CCIPB, which operates as CPP Investments, owns 93% of IndoSpace Core.
 
This acquisition strengthens IndoSpace Core’s position as India’s largest operator of stabilised industrial and logistics real estate, the statement said. 

CPP Investments will commit Rs 1,400 crore to fund the acquisition.  

Advertisement

The six assets collectively span 380 acres with a leasable area of approximately nine million square feet. The projects are located in  Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

The acquisitions will help deliver attractive, risk adjusted returns to CPP contributors and beneficiaries, said Hari Krishna V, managing director, head of Real Estate India & Mumbai Office Head, CPP Investments.

“India’s logistics sector continues to benefit from strong structural growth, driven by urbanization and the expanding manufacturing footprint,” he said.

Advertisement

“Our longstanding partnership with IndoSpace has enabled us to capture high-quality opportunities in this space," he added. 

Anshuman Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, IndoSpace, said that the transaction reflects how India’s logistics sector has evolved "into a long-term investment story driven by stable demand and institutional confidence". 

"With over 60 million square feet developed and under development, IndoSpace has established itself as the largest player in India’s industrial and logistics real estate sector. This acquisition further reinforces the strength of our partnership with CPP Investments, built on a shared belief in India’s potential as a global hub,”  said Singh. 

Advertisement

“At IndoSpace, our strategy is to remain capital-efficient and proactive in pursuing new development opportunities. As India cements its status as a global manufacturing hub, we are witnessing an increasing demand for high-quality, compliant, and sustainable infrastructure. This is precisely where we envisage our next phase of growth unfolding," he added. 

Following this transaction, IndoSpace Core’s portfolio will expand to 22 million square feet of leasable area across 948 acres, serving over 120 global and domestic companies across six major industrial hubs: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

Advertisement
Canadian Pension Plan Investment BoardIndoSpaceIndoSpace Core

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shell Ventures-backed Husk Power seeks $400 mn for expansion in India, Africa

Infrastructure

Shell Ventures-backed Husk Power seeks $400 mn for expansion in India, Africa

Premium
VC firm ZeCa Capital likely to cut fund target, chooses "cautious" approach

Infrastructure

VC firm ZeCa Capital likely to cut fund target, chooses "cautious" approach

Singaporean energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit

Infrastructure

Singaporean energy firm Sembcorp plans IPO of Indian unit

Premium
Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT to go public soon

Infrastructure

Investcorp-backed NDR InvIT to go public soon

ATS HomeKraft writes $140-mn cheque to repay HDFC Capital fund

Infrastructure

ATS HomeKraft writes $140-mn cheque to repay HDFC Capital fund

Premium
CapitaLand's Chennai office draws interest from two leading REITs, others

Infrastructure

CapitaLand's Chennai office draws interest from two leading REITs, others

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW