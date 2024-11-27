CPPIB, ADIA-backed ReNew Energy weighs Nasdaq delisting, India market debut
CPPIB, ADIA-backed ReNew Energy weighs Nasdaq delisting, India market debut

By Aman Malik

  • 27 Nov 2024
Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew | Credit: ReNew

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the single-biggest shareholder of ReNew Energy Global Plc, is considering taking the Nasdaq-listed company private and listing the green energy firm on Indian stock exchanges, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle.    The two people separately told VCCircle that ReNew could first be delisted ......

