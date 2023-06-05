facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Coverfox set for a change of guard as CEO on way out

Coverfox set for a change of guard as CEO on way out

By Aman Rawat

  • 05 Jun 2023
Premium
Coverfox set for a change of guard as CEO on way out
Sanjib Jha, CEO, Coverfox

Sanjib Jha, co-founder of growth-stage venture investor Avaana Capital, is likely to step down from his role as interim chief executive officer of online insurance aggregator Coverfox, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.   Jha assumed the position of CEO and executive director at Coverfox following the ugly departure of former CEO ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Coverfox set for a change of guard as CEO on way out

People

Coverfox set for a change of guard as CEO on way out

Premium
What's driving investor interest and valuation of recycling companies?

Infrastructure

What's driving investor interest and valuation of recycling companies?

Premium
General Atlantic scripting $400-mn India exit

Healthcare

General Atlantic scripting $400-mn India exit

Early-stage startups sentra.world, Klassroom, TagZ Foods raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups sentra.world, Klassroom, TagZ Foods raise funding

Premium
Pine Labs may raise fresh funding at a deep discount after deferring US IPO

TMT

Pine Labs may raise fresh funding at a deep discount after deferring US IPO

Byju's plans to take Aakash public next year

TMT

Byju's plans to take Aakash public next year

Advertisement