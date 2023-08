Country Delight, Livspace backer Venturi Partners eyes bet in hair care space

Premium Nicholas Cator, founder and managing director, Venturi Partners

Singapore-based Venturi Partners, a private equity player which makes mid and late-stage investments across India and Southeast Asia, is evaluating a bet in the Indian hair care space, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The PE firm, a backer of notable names like Byju’s, Pristyn Care, Burger ......