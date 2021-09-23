Counselling platform Leverage Edu raises funds from Paytm founder, Oyo exec, others

Leverage Edu, an overseas-focused higher education counselling platform, said it has raised an undisclosed amount of growth capital from Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Oyo India and Southeast Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor, and others.

The round also saw Airbnb Southeast Asia head Amanpreet Bajaj, Udacity’s former operations chief Lalit Singh, and Mindtickle founder Mohit Garg.

The company said the funds will be used to expand teams in India and abroad. It aims to double its employee strength to over 600 people across two continents.

Founded in 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu provides full-stack services to students pursuing international education and careers.

The firm said it attracts over six million unique visitors a month. Recently, Leverage Edu forayed into Europe with the launch of its UK office in London.

The company that is headquartered in New Delhi also has offices in Hyderabad and Pune. This year, it raised $6.5 million (around Rs 45.7 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Tomorrow Capital and joined by existing investors Blume Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners. The round also saw Blume Ventures and DSG Consumer.

This year, Leverage Edu also raised $2 million (around Rs14.7 crore) in a debt financing round from venture debt firm Trifecta Capital.

The company raised its first financing round in December 2019, securing over $1.5 (around Rs 11 crore) million in funding led by existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Blume Ventures.

So far, Leverage Edu has raised over $10 million (around 73.7 crore).