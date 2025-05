Convergent Finance bets more on consumer sector portfolio firm

Pro Harsha Raghavan

Convergent Finance LLP, the private equity-style investment firm founded and led by former Fairfax executive Harsha Raghavan, has increased its stake in a consumer sector portfolio company that it first backed four-and-a-half years ago. Mumbai-based Convergent, which had a rather busy 2024 when it made a couple of exit moves ......