Contract manufacturer Nash Industries may rework deal to snag maiden PE cheque
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Contract manufacturer Nash Industries may rework deal to snag maiden PE cheque

Contract manufacturer Nash Industries may rework deal to snag maiden PE cheque

Pro
Contract manufacturer Nash Industries may rework deal to snag maiden PE cheque

Bengaluru-based contract manufacturing and engineering services company Nash Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd may rework the contours of its maiden external fundraising deal that has remained stuck for several months owing to concerns around valuation, three people aware of the company’s plans told VCCircle. The company was earlier planning to raise up ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed Imperial Auto stays on growth path but faces margin pressure

Manufacturing

Bottomline: PE-backed Imperial Auto stays on growth path but faces margin pressure

Pro
Samena Capital hits the sell button on a legacy bet. How did it fare?

Manufacturing

Samena Capital hits the sell button on a legacy bet. How did it fare?

Premium
Former Affirma exec floats PE firm to back manufacturing companies

Manufacturing

Former Affirma exec floats PE firm to back manufacturing companies

Authum Investment buys stake in Onida maker

Manufacturing

Authum Investment buys stake in Onida maker

Pro
Lighthouse spins blockbuster returns from second-time PE bet

Manufacturing

Lighthouse spins blockbuster returns from second-time PE bet

LG Electronics IPO fully subscribed within hours of launch

Manufacturing

LG Electronics IPO fully subscribed within hours of launch

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW