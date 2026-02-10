Consumer-focused VC firm Venturi Partners leads Supertails’ Series C round

The founders of Supertails

Supertails, a pet care platform, has raised $30 million (Rs 271 crore) in a Series C round led by Venturi Partners, a Singapore-based investment firm backing consumer-focused startups across India and Southeast Asia.

VCCircle first reported in October last year that Venturi Partners had emerged as the frontrunner to invest in the pet care startup.

“Globally, successful pet-care platforms like Chewy have shown that the category is built on trust, repeat behaviour and deep customer engagement,” said Sarvesh Nevatia, managing director at Venturi Partners. “In India, this evolution is just beginning. What stood out with Supertails was its customer-first approach, strong execution capabilities and steady improvement in business fundamentals.”

Venturi is investing from its second fund, which intends to raise a corpus of $225 million. The fund marked its first close at $150 million in September 2025.

Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal and Vineet Khanna, Supertails is an integrated pet care platform providing pet supplies, online veterinary consultations and behavioural training.

The company has since expanded into fresh, home-style pet meals, pet parent essentials, and onboarded over 500 brands such as Heads Up For Tails, Huggo Boss, Smylo, Vivaldis and KONG.

“Pet care in India is evolving into a much larger ecosystem opportunity,” said Khanna, co-founder of Supertails. “We’re seeing a clear shift from pet ownership to pet parenting, where people want consistent support across nutrition, health, grooming and everyday decisions. Our focus is to build the rails for this category: clinics, vets, fast access to essentials, and personalized guidance informed by a pet’s life stage. This funding helps us scale our ecosystem responsibly, while continuing to improve how pet parents experience care.”

The Bengaluru-based company has launched four clinics and grooming centres in the city, with facilities such as 24-hour services, inpatient departments, advanced laboratories, and modern operation theatres.

It also provides at-home veterinary services, including consultations, vaccinations and preventive care, with a network of 100 veterinarians, surgeons, diagnostics specialists, tele-experts and paravets.

Supertails has rolled out quick-delivery services in Bengaluru, offering over 30,000 products, including deep pharmacy coverage, and plans to expand rapid delivery to its top 10 cities.

Owned and operated by Pets Centric Pvt Ltd, the company last raised Rs 125 crore ($15 million) in its Series B round in February 2024, led by RPSG Capital Ventures. At the time, the company said it aimed to achieve annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 500 crore within two years and planned to use the capital to acquire customers, invest in technology, and expand its healthcare and offline footprint.

Supertails had earlier raised $10 million in its Series A round in 2022, led by Fireside Ventures.

