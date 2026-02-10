PadCare Labs, Go Desi, Ethera, Curapod, Benny’s Bowl bag early-stage cheques

Several consumer facing startups, including those operating in sanitary waste disposal, packaged foods, jewellery and pet care, have raised funds between $1.4 million and $3 million in separate rounds.

PadCare Labs, a clean-technology startup focused on sanitary waste recycling, has secured $3 million (around Rs 27 crore) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Zerodha’s investment arm Rainmatter, the investment arm of Zerodha.

The funding involves a mix of equity and debt financing, and also saw participation from 3one4 Capital, Brigade REAP and PKRBCV Shroff Trust, and existing investors Lavni Ventures, 3i Partners, and debt partners EXIM Bank and ICICI Bank.

The startup will use the capital to scale its recycling operations across Bengaluru and the Delhi NCR region, strengthen leadership and core operating functions, it said in a statement.

PadCare is building patented recycling solutions for sanitary waste. It claims to be operating across 24 cities in India, managing over 2,000 sites and serving more than 685 enterprises, manufacturing, and residential community clients.

Go Desi, a packaged foods brand, has pocketed $2.8 million (around Rs 25 crore) in its Series B Extension round from Enrission India Capital and its existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Aavishkaar Capital.

VCCircle reported about the development in October 2025.

Founded in 2018 by siblings Raksha Kothari and Vinay Kothari, Go Desi is a Bengaluru-based confectionery and snacks maker. Its most well known product is the “DESi POPz”, a set of sweet, tangy lollipops with Indian ingredients. It also sells Indian sweets and barfis, fruit bars, snack bites such as spiced lemon and tangy gooseberry.

Vinay Kothari, co-founder of Go Desi, said that with the new round the company is well positioned to strengthen their manufacturing, expand distribution and introduce more DESi flavours.

Listed fine jewellery brand Bluestone has increased its stake in Bengaluru-based laboratory-grown diamond jewellery brand Ethera. It has infused additional Rs 25 crore (around $2.8 million) into the company.

Founded in 2024 by Nitesh Jain and Sharad Arora, Ethera is a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand. It offers a wide range of classic and modern everyday designs crafted using IGI certified lab-grown diamonds and BIS hallmarked gold across categories including earrings, bracelets, solitaires, pendants, and necklaces.

The fresh capital will be primarily deployed to expand Ethera’s physical retail footprint.

Arora said that BlueStone’s strategic backing will help expand Ethera's retail presence, deepen its supply-chain and improve operations.

Curapod, a non-invasive and personalised pain management device, has raised Rs 20 crore (around $2.2 million) in its Pre-Series A round led by V3 Ventures, 3i Partners and Ideaspring Capital.

It plans to use the capital to accelerate product and app enhancements, strengthen branding and marketing, expand direct-to consumer sales, deepen partnerships across gyms, physiotherapy and sports medicine networks, and scale up manufacturing and go-to market operations, the company said in a statement.

The company, founded in 2022, sells a FDA registered pain relief device that delivers non-invasive, personalised pain management using photobiomodulation therapy, including targeted red light wavelengths.

Benny’s Bowl

Pet nutrition brand Benny’s Bowl has secured $1.4 million (around Rs 12.7 crore) in a Pre series round A led by Atomic Capital.

The startup will use the capital to drive product innovation and R&D, launching new functional product lines, including cat food, protein supplements and meal toppers aimed at strengthening formulation quality and nutritional efficacy of the pet diet, it said in a statement.

Benny’s Bowl aims to solve core nutritional gaps in the Indian pet food market through innovation-led products, transparent ingredients, and consumer education.

“This funding allows us to double down on innovation, clinical nutrition, and accessibility, so pet parents don’t have to choose between convenience and quality,” said Akshay Gupta, Founder, Benny’s Bowl.



