Computer vision startup Orbo.ai acquires photo-editing platform Gemia

Modaviti Emarketing Pvt. Ltd, which operates computer vision and artificial intelligence startup Orbo.ai, has fully acquired photo-editing platform Gemia, according to reports.

The move will help Orbo.ai to bolster its facial recognition stack and intellectual property portfolio, Inc42 reported, citing company executives.

As part of the deal, Orbo.ai will also continue to offer Gemia’s products and services on a subscription basis. However, it did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition.

VCCircle has reached out to Orbo.ai and will update this report accordingly.

US-based Gemia, which was part of a large AI research firm Arvi Inc., allows its users to improve the quality of their photographs by leveraging computer vision and AI algorithms. Following the acquisition, Gemia will launch a cloud-based service to be able to offer video-editing capabilities as well, the report said.

Gemia founder Mykhailo Dementii said the move would help the two companies leverage their technologies to address time constraints concerning photo editing. “It will also accelerate the shift from manual tools to automated SaaS [software-as-a-service] tools,” he said.

Orbo.ai was founded by Manoj Shinde in 2015. The company says it uses its AI-powered camera to access contextual information. Some of its services include software development kits (SDKs) for image retouching, deep facial tracking and virtual makeup, according to its website.

Per VCCEdge, the data research arm of Mosaic Digital, investors in Orbo.ai include Founders Factory, startup incubator and accelerator Venture Catalysts, AJ Ventures and Investments and YourNest Capital Advisors.

In August last year, Orbo.ai raised $1.60 million (around Rs 11.28 crore) in its pre-Series A funding round from Venture Catalysts, YourNest Capital, Refex Capital and angel investors.

Before that, in June 2018, it raised an undisclosed sum in an extension of its seed round from Founders Factory.

AJ Ventures and Bollywood singers Harmeet Singh and Manmeet Singh took part in another funding round in Orbo.ai in September 2017.