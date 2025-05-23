Compass Capital-owned Egyptian real estate investment firm Bonyan plans IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Compass Capital-owned Egyptian real estate investment firm Bonyan plans IPO

Compass Capital-owned Egyptian real estate investment firm Bonyan plans IPO

By Dilasha Seth

  • 23 May 2025
Compass Capital-owned Egyptian real estate investment firm Bonyan plans IPO
Credit: 123RF.com

Egyptian private equity firm Compass Capital-owned real estate investment platform Bonyan for Development and Trade plans to float an initial public offering and list on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).  

The Giza-headquartered company said in a statement it aims for the public listing by the second quarter amid prevailing market conditions and following relevant regulatory approvals, including clearances from the Financial Regulatory Authority. 

Bonyan, a multi-strategy real estate investment platform, focuses on offices, logistics, and retail and generates shareholder returns through capital appreciation and rental yield. Bonyan, which buys and operates commercial assets, was acquired by Compass Capital in 2018, with only a single asset—Designopolis. Following that, Bonyan made a series of acquisitions including a portfolio of buildings from Namaa in 2022 and a Redcon property in 2024, its eighth acquisition. 

Advertisement

“We believe this IPO will address a fundamentally underpenetrated and underrepresented market in Egypt, while enabling Bonyan to further expand its portfolio and strengthen its market leadership in the real estate investment sector,” said Shamel Aboul Fadl, executive chairperson, Bonyan.  

The IPO is expected to comprise the secondary sale of shares by Sky Realty Holding Ltd of up to 551.333 million ordinary shares on the EGX, accounting for up to 33.33% of the company’s share capital. The offering will include an institutional offering, a placement to certain qualified investors, and a retail offering. 

"We believe Bonyan’s listing will help bridge this gap and provide a more accessible alternative to traditional real estate investments," said Tarek Abdel Rahman, the firm's CEO. 

Advertisement
Compass CapitalEgyptIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
360 One stares at listless public outing for portfolio firm from pre-IPO deal

Infrastructure

360 One stares at listless public outing for portfolio firm from pre-IPO deal

ASK Property Fund raises half the target corpus for first close of luxury housing fund

Infrastructure

ASK Property Fund raises half the target corpus for first close of luxury housing fund

Pro
Sweden's VEF exits India portfolio firm at a loss as logistics bet goes south

Infrastructure

Sweden's VEF exits India portfolio firm at a loss as logistics bet goes south

Premium
CDPQ-controlled Azure Power scouts for JV partner for green energy assets

Infrastructure

CDPQ-controlled Azure Power scouts for JV partner for green energy assets

EQT, ChrysCap-controlled Credila, six others get SEBI nod for IPOs

Finance

EQT, ChrysCap-controlled Credila, six others get SEBI nod for IPOs

Abu Dhabi's Lunate, Brookfield start $1 bn residential property venture

Infrastructure

Abu Dhabi's Lunate, Brookfield start $1 bn residential property venture

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW