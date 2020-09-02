Cognizant snaps up 10th Magnitude in seventh acquisition this year

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has acquired 10th Magnitude, a cloud specialist firm focussed on Microsoft’s Azure platform.

The buy marks the Nasdaq-listed IT major’s seventh acquisition this year.

In a statement, the New Jersey-based tech giant said the acquisition will help expand its Azure-based expertise within the new Microsoft Business Group unit.

The buy will also allow it to add to development and managed services hubs in cities across the United States.

Cognizant said 10th Magnitude’s Azure experts will join its Microsoft Business Group division following the acquisition, expected to be complete by the third quarter this year.

Chicago-based 10th Magnitude, set up by Alex Brown in 2010, says it provides advisory and managed services such as data centre transformation, application modernisation, and data intelligence with artificial intelligence-driven analytics and insights.

The firm says it services clients in industries such as healthcare, financial services, consumer goods, and aerospace. Its customers include AB InBev, Cargill, Gateway Ticketing Systems, and MediSync.

“With Cognizant, we will be able to offer greater scope and scale to help our clients use an open and highly-adaptable cloud computing platform to compete more effectively,” Brown said.

“The acquisition of 10th Magnitude underscores our commitment to Microsoft, one of our leading strategic partners, and will further strengthen our ability to provide Azure expertise to our clients as they embrace the cloud,” Cognizant Digital Systems and Technology president Greg Hyttenrauch said.

Cognizant’s buying spree

This acquisition comes under a week after the company announced that it had agreed to acquire US-based Tin Roof Software, which specialises in digital products that allow firms to improve customer experience and increase revenue.

In July, Cognizant acquired New Signature, a firm that specialises in Microsoft-focused public cloud business transformations. In May, it acquired Collaborative Solutions, a privately held consultancy that specialises in Workday enterprise cloud finance and human resources services.

Prior to that in March, the IT major bought Lev, a US-based digital marketing consultancy and Salesforce specialist. In February, the firm announced that it was planning to acquire the French operations of EI-Technologies, a Paris-based privately held digital technology consulting firm and Salesforce specialist.

In February, it acquired Code Zero Consulting, a supplier of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based configure-price-quote and billing solutions.