Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Coforge triples Baring PE Asia bet over two years; onboards Nomura India Fund
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Hong Kong based Baring PE Asia has partially exited listed infotech firm Coforge Ltd, previously known as NIIT Technologies Ltd...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...