Codeyoung, Fang Oral Care raise early-stage funding

Codeyoung founders Rupika Taneja and Shailendra Dhakad

Bengaluru-headquartered edtech startup Codeyoung and Mumbai-based dental health company Fang Oral Care have raised fresh early-stage capital.

Online education platform Codeyoung has raised about $5 million (around Rs 44.3 crore) in its Series A round led by 12 Flags Group, backed by Rakesh Kapoor, along with Enzia Ventures.

The company claims that it works with more than twenty-five thousand students across fifteen countries and has delivered over two million hours of learning. It sees steady engagement with high course completion and renewal rates.

The new capital will support its plans for wider global expansion, AI-driven personalisation and new learning categories.

“Education is most transformative when institutional learning is complemented with personalised, 1-1 guidance. Codeyoung has thoughtfully integrated AI to make that personalisation scalable – delivering outcomes at scale without losing the human connection,” said Rakesh Kapoor, founder of 12 Flags Group and former global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser.

Fang Oral Care has raised Rs 10 crore (around $1.1 million) from Honasa Consumer Ltd., the company behind Mamaearth and other digital-first beauty brands.

Fang focuses on teeth whitening and daily oral care and claims to have built steady traction among users who want simple and clean products. The company was set up in 2022 by Ankit Agarwal, Ashutosh Jaiswal and Jitendra Arora.

The new funds will help Fang work on new formulations, expand its product range and strengthen its presence on e-commerce and quick commerce channels. The firms said that the founders have long experience across product development and healthcare manufacturing.

“At Honasa, we’ve always looked for founders who are not only passionate but also deeply rooted in their category. Fang team brings a rare combination of experience, innovation, and clarity of purpose,” said Varun Alagh, chairman, chief executive officer and co-founder, Honasa Consumer Ltd.

“We truly believe in their vision to disrupt the oral care market by building a brand that makes oral beauty aspirational while staying rooted in science. Oral care is an exciting, high-potential category that’s ready for transformation, and Fang is perfectly positioned to lead that shift,” Alagh added.

