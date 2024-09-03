Fashion startup Theater, clothing brand Plan B, cleantech platform ReCircle bag funding

ReCircle co-founders Rahul Nainani (L) and Gurashish Singh Sahni (R)

Women fashion brand Theater, kids innerwear company Plan B and cleantech startup ReCircle have bagged early-stage funding, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Theater, a Western fashion brand, secured $1.5 million in a pre-Series A round. The round was led by Prath Ventures, with additional participation from existing angel investors.

The fresh infusion of capital will help Theater build a strong presence in design-driven, mass-premium fashion brands, specialising in women’s footwear, stockings, perfumes and bags, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Sarthak Aggarwal, Vikram Jain, Karan Jain, and Shruti Aggarwal, Theater specialises in deep fashion.

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), a community-based angel network, along with other investors and Ah! Ventures, has invested in Plan B, a premier D2C kids' innerwear brand.

Founded by Sneha Raisoni and Vaidehi Shah, Plan B offers innerwear for children aged 6 months to 16 years.

Based in Mumbai, the startup will use the fresh funds to boost market presence efforts and expand the product portfolio, with an emphasis on marketing, hiring talent and accelerating product development, the company said in a statement.

ReCircle, a cleantech startup, has secured an undisclosed amount in a bridge round of funding. The round was led by Venture Catalysts, Mumbai Angels and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

This funding will support ReCircle's mission to transition to a circular system for plastic waste, the company said in a statement. The startup plans to achieve a revenue target of Rs 100 crore by FY26.

Currently, ReCircle operates its own advanced Material Recovery Facility in Dahisar, Mumbai, where it collects materials including plastic, paper, cardboard, metal, glass, e-waste, and textile waste, as per the company’s statement.

