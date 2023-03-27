Climatetech shrugs 2022 funding woes, leads impact investment scenario

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Investment in homegrown climatetech companies surged to a record level in 2022 as investors accelerated their interests towards the sector’s potential to address urgent environmental challenges while anticipating significant returns. Deal size in India's climatetech space - reportedly the third largest globally with 2,260 companies - more than doubled in 2022, ......