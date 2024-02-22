Cleantech startup Ecozen huddles for funds, eyes fattest cheque yet

Premium

Climate-focused deeptech company Ecozen, which is backed by the likes of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America’s Nuveen Global Fund and Dare Ventures, the corporate VC arm of agrochemicals company Coromandel International, is putting together a plan to raise fresh capital from institutional investors. This time, the Pune-based firm is ......