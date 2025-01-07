ChrysCap’s public markets fund adds a new company to portfolio
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

ChrysCap’s public markets fund adds a new company to portfolio

By TEAM VCC

  • 07 Jan 2025
Pro
ChrysCap’s public markets fund adds a new company to portfolio
Credit: Thinkstock

Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital, one of the largest among its peers that launched a full-fledged fund to invest in publicly-listed companies last year and recently increased the corpus, has added a new portfolio firm to the basket, VCCircle has gathered.  The PE firm, which has invested in many listed companies such as Infosys ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
Shell set to strike M&A to grow India lubricants business

Manufacturing

Shell set to strike M&A to grow India lubricants business

Premium
Packaging firm Pravesha plans to go public after PE talks turn sour

Manufacturing

Packaging firm Pravesha plans to go public after PE talks turn sour

Evolvence, Steadview-backed Unimech nearly doubles on stock market debut

Manufacturing

Evolvence, Steadview-backed Unimech nearly doubles on stock market debut

BII trims investment commitment to M&M's EV arm, extends timeline

Manufacturing

BII trims investment commitment to M&M's EV arm, extends timeline

UltraTech buys stake in Star Cement for up to $100 mn

Manufacturing

UltraTech buys stake in Star Cement for up to $100 mn

KKR to double down on LEAP India as company raises $63 mn

Manufacturing

KKR to double down on LEAP India as company raises $63 mn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW