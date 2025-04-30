ChrysCapital-backed Varthana Finance prepares to raise fresh equity capital
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • ChrysCapital-backed Varthana Finance prepares to raise fresh equity capital

ChrysCapital-backed Varthana Finance prepares to raise fresh equity capital

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 30 Apr 2025
Premium
ChrysCapital-backed Varthana Finance prepares to raise fresh equity capital
Steve Hardgrave, co-founder and CEO, Varthana Finance

Education-focused non-banking financial company Varthana Finance, backed by investors such as ChrysCapital and Kaizen Private Equity, is planning to raise equity funding in the current financial year, according to a senior official at the company.  “We are planning to raise a small amount of equity this year, just to strengthen the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Turkey-focused VC Revo Capital marks first close of Fund III

Finance

Turkey-focused VC Revo Capital marks first close of Fund III

Insurance broker Howden appoints new India MD, M&A head

Finance

Insurance broker Howden appoints new India MD, M&A head

UK's BII appoints former Omidyar Network partner to helm India ops

Finance

UK's BII appoints former Omidyar Network partner to helm India ops

Premium
PE firm Summit Africa set to get another limited partner for second fund

Finance

PE firm Summit Africa set to get another limited partner for second fund

Premium
Multiples PE raises continuation fund to stay invested in three firms

Finance

Multiples PE raises continuation fund to stay invested in three firms

Premium
Bottomline: Avenue Capital-backed ARCIL stays on profit path as high recoveries help

Finance

Bottomline: Avenue Capital-backed ARCIL stays on profit path as high recoveries help

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW