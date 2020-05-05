Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
ChrysCapital-backed Varthana raises debt funding from US development bank
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has disbursed a loan of $15 million (about Rs 113.25 crore) to Bengaluru-based...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS