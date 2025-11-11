ChrysCap eyes stake in VC-backed nutritional supplements startup

Pro (Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich: from Pexels)

Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital, which just raised the largest sector-agnostic PE fund for investing in India, has emerged as one of the frontrunners to invest in a clean-label nutrition startup known for its ready to-consume wellness products, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. ChrysCapital, as per ......