Check out India's biggest 2024 IPOs as stock markets boom
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Markets
  • Check out India's biggest 2024 IPOs as stock markets boom

Check out India's biggest 2024 IPOs as stock markets boom

By Reuters

  • 29 Jul 2024
Check out India's biggest 2024 IPOs as stock markets boom
Credit: 123RF.com

Here are some details of this year's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in India, where stock markets are booming and Ola Electric, the country's biggest e-scooter maker, will launch its highly anticipated IPO on Thursday.

More than 150 companies have raised nearly $5 billion through IPOs between January and July, nearly double the amount raised in the same period last year, LSEG data shows.

These are the country's biggest IPOs of 2024:

Advertisement

The electric scooter maker's $734-million IPO will be the biggest so far this year. The company's IPO has drawn investor interest from the likes of Fidelity and Nomura.

Advertisement

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom's $511-million IPO was launched in April, attracting bids worth more than $8 billion.

Mortgage lender Aadhar Housing Finance's IPO in May raised $358 million.

Advertisement

Go Digit General Insurance

Insurer Go Digit launched its share sale in May, raising $312 million.

Bharat Highways InvIT

Advertisement

An IPO by infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways InvIT in February raised about $300 million.

Bain-backed drugmaker Emcure, which focuses on areas such as gynaecology and HIV treatments, launched its $234 million IPO earlier this month.

Advertisement

Indegene, which provides digital services to the biopharma industry, launched its IPO in May, raising $220 million.

Hyundai Motor's Indian business has filed draft papers for what could be the country's biggest-ever issue of shares later this year, with plans to raise roughly $3 billion.

IPOOla ElectricBharti HexacomIndegeneHyundai Motor IndiaEmcure PharmaceuticalsAadhar Housing FinanceGo Digit General Insurance Ltd

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Check out India's biggest 2024 IPOs as stock markets boom

Markets

Check out India's biggest 2024 IPOs as stock markets boom

Rupee ends at record low, logs fourth consecutive weekly decline

Markets

Rupee ends at record low, logs fourth consecutive weekly decline

Sensex, Nifty log best weekly winning streak since 2010

Markets

Sensex, Nifty log best weekly winning streak since 2010

Intraday stock traders jump 300% in four years, 70% make losses: SEBI

Markets

Intraday stock traders jump 300% in four years, 70% make losses: SEBI

Rupee slips to record low as equity sentiment sours after tax hike

Markets

Rupee slips to record low as equity sentiment sours after tax hike

Budget 2024: Sensex, Nifty end see-saw session lower after tax hike on equity trading

Markets

Budget 2024: Sensex, Nifty end see-saw session lower after tax hike on equity trading

Advertisement