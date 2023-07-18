Centrum hires Barclays veteran to lead wealth management business

Premium
Centrum Group, a diversified financial services firm, has appointed a banking industry veteran as the managing director and the chief executive officer of its wealth management arm, Centrum Wealth Ltd. The Mumbai-based company, which offers investment advisory to high-net-worth individuals, family offices and corporate treasuries, said Tuesday it has roped in Sandeep ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.