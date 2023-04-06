facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • CBA-backed Imarticus marks third bet after over a year

CBA-backed Imarticus marks third bet after over a year

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 06 Apr 2023
Premium
CBA-backed Imarticus marks third bet after over a year
Nikhil Barshikar, founder and managing director, Imarticus Learning

Professional edtech platform Imarticus Learning Pvt. Ltd, which counts venture capital funds like Blinc Advisors and education-focussed CBA Capital as its backers, has made a fresh acquisition marking its third one after it acquired a game-based learning platform in February 2022. The edtech company has acquired Delhi-based Hero Group&#39;s upskilling platform, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Grapevine: SP Group set to raise $1.75 bn; Dunzo fires staff after fundraise

General

Grapevine: SP Group set to raise $1.75 bn; Dunzo fires staff after fundraise

RBI sees FY24 inflation at 5.2%, says need to evaluate actions of previous hikes

Finance

RBI sees FY24 inflation at 5.2%, says need to evaluate actions of previous hikes

RBI holds key repo rate at 6.5%

Finance

RBI holds key repo rate at 6.5%

Premium
CBA-backed Imarticus marks third bet after over a year

TMT

CBA-backed Imarticus marks third bet after over a year

Premium
Temasek looks to invest in Indian data analytics firm Course5

TMT

Temasek looks to invest in Indian data analytics firm Course5

Premium
Exclusive: PE firm set to buy Sanlam's Continental Reinsurance biz after Allianz deal

Finance

Exclusive: PE firm set to buy Sanlam's Continental Reinsurance biz after Allianz deal

Advertisement