Carlyle Africa spinout Alterra Capital exits legacy asset

Premium

Alterra Capital Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm that backs high-growth companies, has monetized a seven-year-old legacy asset from the Carlyle Sub-Saharan Africa Fund. The Johannesburg-based PE firm, formed in 2020 by former members of the Carlyle Africa team, has exited SafetySA, a provider of occupational health and safety services. It ......