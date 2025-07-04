Carlyle Africa spinout Alterra Capital exits legacy asset
By Dilasha Seth

  • 04 Jul 2025
Alterra Capital Partners, an Africa-focused private equity firm that backs high-growth companies, has monetized a seven-year-old legacy asset from the Carlyle Sub-Saharan Africa Fund. The Johannesburg-based PE firm, formed in 2020 by former members of the Carlyle Africa team, has exited SafetySA, a provider of occupational health and safety services. It ......

