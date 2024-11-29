Caratlane founders, Singularity bet on Chennai developer

Premium Madhusudan Kela

A publicly-listed based real estate developer, which develops residential and commercial properties in Chennai, has onboarded three equity investors including Singularity Ventures as it plans to expand its footprint in other cities of south India. The company, Arihant Foundations and Housing Ltd, founded by Navratan Lunawat about four decades ago, has ......