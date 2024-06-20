Capria Ventures’ India AUM may top $200 mn with new fund

Premium Surya Mantha, managing partner, Capria Ventures

US-based venture capital firm Capria Ventures, which is an investor in many homegrown startups including Betterplace, BharatAgri, Eduvanz and Edenfarm, is likely to have $200 million in assets under management (AUM) in India with its new investment vehicle. Capria Ventures, which operates a family of funds and collectively manages assets exceeding ......