CapitaLand taps Japanese firm to wrap up fundraising for second India vehicle
CapitaLand taps Japanese firm to wrap up fundraising for second India vehicle

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 05 Nov 2024
Singapore-based real assets manager CapitaLand Investment Ltd, focused on investing in countries based in the Asia-Pacific region, said Tuesday it has wrapped up fundraising for its latest India-focused real estate vehicle after securing commitment from a Japanese company.  The company has tapped Daibiru Corporation, the real estate subsidiary of shipping giant Mitsui ......

