Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

CapitaLand floats new India fund, taps global LP for first close

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 10 Aug 2023
CapitaLand floats new India fund, taps global LP for first close

Singapore's CapitaLand Investment Ltd said Thursday it is raising a new fund to develop business parks in India and has brought on board a global institution for the vehicle's first closing.

The CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2 aims to mop up S$525 million ($390 million), the real estate investment manager said.

The company said it has secured S$263 million in funding from a global institution for a 50% stake in the fund's first closing. It didn't disclose the investor's name.

Advertisement

CapitaLand said it intends to maintain a 20% stake in the fund as the sponsor. Including its contribution for the 20% stake, total equity commitment for the first closing is S$368 million (Rs 2,290 crore), it said.

This is expected to add about S$700 million ($520 million) to the company's funds under management (FUM), it said.

The fund will invest in Grade A business parks in prime locations across gateway cities in India. It has bought a 70% stake in International Tech Park Chennai from CapitaLand for S$95 million (Rs 590 crore) as its seed asset, the company said.

Advertisement
CapitaLand

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

RBI holds repo rate steady for third time in a row

Economy

RBI holds repo rate steady for third time in a row

Krafton earmarks $150 mn more to invest in Indian gaming startups

TMT

Krafton earmarks $150 mn more to invest in Indian gaming startups

CapitaLand floats new India fund, taps global LP for first close

Infrastructure

CapitaLand floats new India fund, taps global LP for first close

Premium
Exclusive: Springwel eyes majority stake in VC-backed D2C mattress startup

Consumer

Exclusive: Springwel eyes majority stake in VC-backed D2C mattress startup

Axis Bank to raise stake in Max Life via $195 mn investment

Finance

Axis Bank to raise stake in Max Life via $195 mn investment

Premium
EDF Renewables, Korea Western set to rope in investor for Oman solar project

Infrastructure

EDF Renewables, Korea Western set to rope in investor for Oman solar project

Advertisement