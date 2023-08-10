CapitaLand floats new India fund, taps global LP for first close

Singapore's CapitaLand Investment Ltd said Thursday it is raising a new fund to develop business parks in India and has brought on board a global institution for the vehicle's first closing.

The CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2 aims to mop up S$525 million ($390 million), the real estate investment manager said.

The company said it has secured S$263 million in funding from a global institution for a 50% stake in the fund's first closing. It didn't disclose the investor's name.

Advertisement

CapitaLand said it intends to maintain a 20% stake in the fund as the sponsor. Including its contribution for the 20% stake, total equity commitment for the first closing is S$368 million (Rs 2,290 crore), it said.

This is expected to add about S$700 million ($520 million) to the company's funds under management (FUM), it said.

The fund will invest in Grade A business parks in prime locations across gateway cities in India. It has bought a 70% stake in International Tech Park Chennai from CapitaLand for S$95 million (Rs 590 crore) as its seed asset, the company said.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments