Can traffic violations affect car insurance premiums? Find out here

Owning a car comes with several responsibilities, and following traffic rules is one of them. However, even the most cautious drivers sometimes make mistakes. What many people don’t realise is that traffic violations can directly impact their third-party and comprehensive car insurance premiums.

Let’s find out how breaking traffic rules can make insurance costlier and why safe driving is always the better choice.

The link between traffic violations and insurance premiums

Advertisement

Whether you are buying car insurance online or offline, insurance providers assess risk when determining policy premiums. A clean driving record indicates lower risk, while frequent traffic violations signal a higher likelihood of claims. If you have a history of breaking traffic rules, insurers consider you a risky driver, which leads to higher premiums.

Why do insurers increase premiums for traffic violators?

Insurance companies base their premium calculations on risk assessment. The higher the risk a driver poses, the more an insurer will charge to cover potential claims. Traffic violations indicate a pattern of reckless or unsafe driving behaviour, making it more likely that insurers will incur losses due to claims.

Advertisement

How long do violations affect premiums?

The impact of traffic violations on car insurance premiums varies by insurer and the type of violation. Minor infractions might stay on your record for up to three years, while major violations such as DUI (driving under the influence) can affect your premium rates for five years or more.

Types of traffic violations that affect insurance premiums

Advertisement

Not all violations impact your comprehensive car insurance premium equally. Insurers categorise infractions based on their severity. Here are some common ones:

1. Speeding tickets

Speeding is one of the most common traffic violations. If you’re caught exceeding the speed limit, you might see a hike in your car insurance premium. Multiple speeding tickets indicate reckless driving and a greater likelihood of an accident. This increases the risk for insurance companies.

2. Drunk driving (DUI)

Driving under the influence is a serious offence. A single DUI can significantly raise your insurance costs or even lead to policy cancellation. Some insurers might refuse to provide coverage altogether, forcing you to seek high-risk insurance, which is much more expensive.

Advertisement

3.Running red lights and stop signs

Ignoring traffic signals can cause accidents, making insurers wary. Running a red light increases the risk of collisions, especially at intersections, leading to costly claims for insurance companies. If caught multiple times, expect your comprehensive car insurance premium to rise.

4. Distracted driving

Using a mobile phone while driving is illegal in India. If fined for distracted driving, insurers may increase your premiums, as this behaviour is linked to road accidents.

5. Reckless or rash driving

Dangerous overtaking, tailgating, and aggressive driving habits are seen as high-risk behaviours. Multiple reckless driving incidents can lead to heavy penalties and increased insurance costs.

Advertisement

6. Driving without a valid licence

If caught driving without a licence, not only will you face hefty fines, but your insurer might refuse to renew your policy or charge a significantly higher premium. Driving without a valid licence signals negligence, and insurers view such drivers as a major risk.

7. Driving an uninsured vehicle

Driving without insurance is illegal in India. If caught, you could face fines, imprisonment, or both. Additionally, obtaining coverage later may come at a much higher cost. A lapse in insurance signals irresponsibility to insurers, leading to higher future premiums.

How much can traffic violations increase insurance premiums?

The increase in car insurance premiums depends on factors like the type of violation, frequency, and insurer policies. Here’s a rough estimate of how much premiums can rise:

Minor offences (e.g., speeding under 10 km/h over the limit): 10–15% increase

(e.g., speeding under 10 km/h over the limit): 10–15% increase Moderate offences (e.g., running a red light, using a mobile while driving): 20–30% increase

(e.g., running a red light, using a mobile while driving): 20–30% increase Major offences (e.g., DUI, reckless driving): 50% or more In some cases, insurers might refuse to renew your policy if you have a poor driving history.

How traffic violations affect the No Claim Bonus (NCB)

A clean driving record can help policyholders earn a No Claim Bonus (NCB), which reduces the renewal premium. However, if you make a claim due to an accident caused by a traffic violation, you lose your NCB. This can result in higher renewal costs, increasing your comprehensive car insurance premium.

How do insurance companies track violations?

Insurance companies rely on traffic records, claims history, and policyholder disclosures. Some insurers also use telematics-based policies, where a device monitors driving behaviour. This helps them assess risk more accurately and determine premiums accordingly.

Conclusion

Traffic violations don’t just cost you fines—they can also make your car insurance more expensive. Safe driving ensures lower premiums, fewer fines, and a safer road for everyone. When you renew your car insurance online or offline, the premium will vary according to your driving history and any policy lapses.

So, the next time you feel like breaking a rule, remember—it’s not just the law you’re breaking, but also your budget!

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments