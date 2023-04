Canada’s OMERS plans platform deal to bid for smart meter tenders

Premium Ashish Goyal, vice president and head of Asia-Pacific, Omers

Canadian pension fund Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) is looking to tie up with a global energy company to set up a platform that would bid for tenders to install pre-paid smart meters across India, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. OMERS, which manages around $91.5 billion in ......