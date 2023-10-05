Canada's Brookfield pulls out over $600 mn from India infrastructure portfolio

Premium Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Infrastructure, Brookfield

Canadian alternative investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has harvested more than $600 million from its India portfolio over the past couple of months even as it deploys fresh capital into new ventures to expand its exposure to the South Asian nation. New York- and Toronto-listed Brookfield, which has $850 billion of assets under management across the world and ......