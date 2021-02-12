Canada\'s CPPIB Q3 net assets rise to C$475.7 bn

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Thursday it ended the third quarter with net assets of C$475.7 billion ($375.63 billion), compared with C$456.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to C$23.00 billion, from C$14.55 billion a year ago.

The CPPIB, which manages Canada's national pension fund and invests on behalf of 20 million Canadians, has diversified to become one of the world's biggest investors in infrastructure, real estate and private equity to reduce its reliance on volatile global stock markets and low-yielding government bonds.

Investment in private equities stood at 25.1% of the total in the quarter, up from 24.9% a year ago. Spending on public equities was up to 31.3% from 30.7% a year ago.

Spending on government bonds rose to 21.5% of the total, the statement said.

Last month, Brazilian sanitation company Igua Saneamento SA said CPPIB had delivered a non-binding offer to buy stake in the company. No more details on the potential deal were disclosed.