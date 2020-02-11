VCCircle
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Can Srei Group firm Bharat Road Network take a turn for the better?
Photo Credit: Pexels

When Bharat Road Network Ltd (BRNL) was preparing to float its initial public offering two-and-a-half years ago, analysts had...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS