Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice, says Prosus

Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice, says Prosus

By Reuters

  • 25 Jul 2023
Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice, says Prosus
Credit: Reuters

Prosus NV, an investor in Indian educational technology startup Byju's, said on Tuesday that the troubled company's directors "regularly disregarded advice" despite repeated efforts by the Dutch-listed technology firm's former director.

Prosus, which this year slashed its valuation of Byju's to $5.1 billion from $22 billion last year, said the decision for its director to step down from Byju's board last month was mainly because he was "unable to fulfil his fiduciary duty to serve the long-term interests of the Company and its stakeholders."

Byju's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The Indian startup has let go of thousands of employees this year while grappling with multiple legal and financial woes.

Byju's, once India's most valuable startup, counts investors such as General Atlantic and BlackRock among its backers, but has seen its auditor Deloitte and multiple investor board members resign in recent weeks.

Advertisement
ProsusByju’sGeneral AtlanticBlackRockstartups

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

UK's InVentry snaps up Hipla in push for global expansion

TMT

UK's InVentry snaps up Hipla in push for global expansion

Premium
Grapevine: Adani, JK Lakshmi eye cement firm; Accel, IvyCap may make fintech bet

General

Grapevine: Adani, JK Lakshmi eye cement firm; Accel, IvyCap may make fintech bet

Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice, says Prosus

TMT

Byju's 'regularly disregarded' former director's advice, says Prosus

How startups can avoid potential transfer pricing issues

Opinion

How startups can avoid potential transfer pricing issues

Reliance to invest $122 mn in Brookfield JV for data centre projects

TMT

Reliance to invest $122 mn in Brookfield JV for data centre projects

Premium
Advent may rope in new investor for Bharat Serums with neat valuation markup

Healthcare

Advent may rope in new investor for Bharat Serums with neat valuation markup

Advertisement